Kanika Dhillon On Hema Committee Report: 'Only When focus Will Be Directed To These Issues...'

The Justice K Hema Committee report, which was released on the sexual harassment of women in Malayalam cinemas on August 19, has shocked the entire industry. Guilty Writer Kanika Dhillon has recently lauded the Hema Committee Report. She feels it is putting the spotlight on the plight of women in cinema.

Kanika has always been vocal about her views. Earlier, she had also opened up about the gender bias she has faced in Bollywood. "Whenever focus is drawn to the malpractices and prejudices against women in any industry, it definitely makes people across industries take note and retrospect," she said, speaking about the Hema committee report to News 18.

She lauded the Hema Committee for spotlighting the issues faced by women but also feels that it should lead to some action on their issues. She stated, "Kudos to the Hema Committee Report for putting the spotlight on the plight and malpractices that women have been subjected to. Only when the focus and the spotlight will be directed to these issues, will the change begin to improve the work environment and professional spaces for women across industries."

Earlier, actress Tanushree Dutta slammed the Hema Committee Report and stated that everything is useless and they should focus on creating strong law and order for women. Her remark gave rise to the talk about whether there should be a similar process in the Hindi film industry for women's rights.

Producer and author Kanika Dhillon is known for her films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Guilty, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan, and more.