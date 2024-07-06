DARING | Thieves Target 2 Houses Within An Hour, Decamp With Cash, Valuables Worth Lakhs; Both The Thefts Committed By Same Gang

Thieves entered after cutting grills of this window | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted two places within an hour in Kanadiya area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction. There were 12 family members of the property dealer at the house and thieves entered the house after cutting the grill of a window. The property dealer woke up after hearing the unlock sound of his car when he spotted some men fleeing in his car.

The police were clueless about the thieves till filing of this report. According to the police, the incident took place at the house of property dealer Sonu Panchal, a resident of Bicholi Hapsi area in the wee hours of Saturday. Sonu informed Free Press that he along with his three brothers and their family members live in the house. They all were sleeping in their rooms when thieves entered the house after cutting the grills of a window.

Thieves targeted this house in Bicholi Hapsi | FP Photo

Thieves first locked five rooms from outside and committed theft. According to Panchal, thieves managed to flee with 1 kilogram of silver, Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments. They fled with valuables worth Rs 4 to 5 lakh from there. Number of thieves was more than three as they were seen fleeing in the car. Thieves stole the key of his friend’s and his car which was parked outside the house but they could not start it. Then, they took Panchal’s Hyundai Aura car.

After this incident, another theft occurred at a bungalow in Oscar Township where miscreants fled with some valuables from there as well. It was believed that both the thefts were committed by the same gang. Some suspects were also captured on CCTVs installed near the spot. Last location of the car was found at Bypass Road but the police were clueless about the thieves till Saturday night.

Police didn’t reach the spot till half an hour

Panchal informed Free Press that after the incident he informed the police but no policemen reached the spot till half an hour. After that the complainant reached the police station when he was informed that the police team had already left the police station for the spot. Then, Panchal returned home. Police investigated both the spots and recovered CCTV footage from there. FSL experts also investigated the spot.

No police patrolling at night

The complainant alleged that he never saw police patrolling the area at night so the thieves managed to commit thefts at two places within a kilometre on the same night. Thieves used a cutter to cut the grill of the window but no family members heard the sound. Police said that a team has been constituted in search of the accused.