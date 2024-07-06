Indore: Here's How You Can Make Booking For PM Shri Air Ambulance Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the provision of quick transport facility for quick specialized medical treatment to very serious patients and accident victims in the state through air ambulance in the state, PM Shri Air Ambulance Service has been launched. For the city, the process of booking of the air ambulance fixed on Friday.

A meeting was held on Saturday in the presence of collector Asheesh Singh, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. BS Saitya and state head of service provider ICATT Solution Pvt. Ltd. Colonel Anand. In the meeting, the strategy set to ensure smooth service was discussed. To obtain the service 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service, for the booking process first of all common citizens should contact their chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B.S. Saitya on Mobile No. 7869290702 and inform about their emergency situation. CMHO will understand the matter and take approval from higher official.

Apart from this, one can also directly call on the phone number 9111777858 of ICATT Air Ambulance Command Centre. Also, one can contact the helpline number 0755-4092530 given by the Health Department of the State Government. One can also avail the services by scanning the QR code issued for the paid air ambulance service. For the air ambulance service, one helicopter and one airplane are available to take the patient to the higher medical centres within the state and outside the state.

The district nodal officer of 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' is Dr Abhishek Jinwal (Mobile No. 8770640377). This service will be free for the eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Yojana.