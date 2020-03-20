Kanika Corona Trail: A timeline of 'Baby Doll' singer's travel and party scene

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday said that she had tested positive for novel coronavirus. After her announcement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted that her contact tracing had been initiated.

"Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a (coronavirus positive) case. All actions under our containment begin too," said Joint Secretary Health Lav Agarwal at a press conference held by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, after the news of Kapoor being positive of coronavirus broke, BJP MP from Rajasthan Dushyant Singh, who is the son of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went into self-isolation after he attended a programme along with his mother and others in Lucknow with the singer.

Two days ago, Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind along with his other colleagues. President Kovind hosted members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress' Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others.

Meanwhile, the health department officials are trying to ascertain with who all Dushyant Singh met after attending the party in Lucknow as he also attended the Parliament proceeding on March 15.