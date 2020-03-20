Kanika Corona Trail: List of people who might be affected including President Kovind and Derek O'Brien

A list of leaders who have potentially been affected by Kanika Kapoor: Dushyant Singh and Vasundhara Raje

Raje tweeted that she and Dushyant were going into self-isolation.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," she said in a tweet.

Dushyant was present at the party. After that, he also went to Parliament.

Jai Pratap Singh

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who attended the party, said that the party was actually a "family affair".

"I do not recognise Kanika Kapoor though some guests told me that there was a Bollywood singer. I interacted with people in Lucknow who are known to me," he said on the phone.

He said that he himself had informed the medical officials about his presence at the party.

Jitin Prasada - former Union Minister

Jitin Prasada has quarantined himself at his ancestral house in Shahjahanpur, sources close to him say and the former minister's aide say that this is a lapse from the government that they allowed the singer to go without check and without mandatory self quarantine in the country.

The singer stayed at Shalimar Gallante in Mahanagar in Lucknow and now another person from the same building has been found positive, said sources.

The total number of guests in the party were over 100.

Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.

President Kovind

Two days ago, Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind along with his other colleagues. President Kovind hosted members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress' Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others.

After the news of Singh going into self-quarantine broke, the President took to twitter to quote an article: "The coronavirus outbreak has forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically mandated, can be taken as an ideal opportunity to ponder our journey so far and the future path."

Derek O’Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien self-quarantined himself after BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who sat beside him in Parliament, revealed that he he attended a party by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19.