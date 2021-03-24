Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi trailer unfolds unheard chapters of Jayalalithaa's life

Kangana Ranaut, who is basking in the glory of her fourth National Award victory, is all set to offer yet another impactful performance with her upcoming film Thalaivi.
The trailer, which was released yesterday on Kangana's birthday, offers a peek into the life of late actor-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. The movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced. From the diverse looks of Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR, the movie has created quite an excitement among fans.
Thalaivi traces the multiple stages of Jayalalithaa's, offering an insight into her struggles and rise as the Face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics.
Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021.
