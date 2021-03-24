Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi trailer unfolds unheard chapters of Jayalalithaa's life

Kangana Ranaut, who is basking in the glory of her fourth National Award victory, is all set to offer yet another impactful performance with her upcoming film Thalaivi.

The trailer, which was released yesterday on Kangana's birthday, offers a peek into the life of late actor-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. The movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced. From the diverse looks of Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR, the movie has created quite an excitement among fans.