Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' trailer out: Did you know? J Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai to play her on-screen

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

The makers of 'Thalaivi' finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday, which portrays the journey of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader.

Kangana seems to have left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of her character and looked gorgeous as the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

However, did you know? The late actress-turned-politician had once said that she wants actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to essay her on the silver screen.