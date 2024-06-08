 Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Haters For Supporting CISF Constable In Slapgate Row: 'Deep Down You're Ok With Rape'
Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to criticised supporters of CISF constable involved in the slap incident.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
On Thursday, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport.

Just a while back, on June 8, Ranaut took to her social media handle to criticised supporters of CISF constable involved in the Chandigarh airport slap incident. She said, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail."

She added, "If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please , free yourself."

