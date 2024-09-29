Kangana Ranaut Buys Swanky New ₹3 Crore Range Rover After Selling Mumbai House Amid Emergency Delay Losses

Kangana Ranaut Buys Swanky New ₹3 Crore Range Rover After Selling Mumbai House Amid Emergency Losses | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial Emergency, which was slated to release on September 6, 2024, was stalled. Due to the delay, she had to sell her bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, for Rs 32 crore. Amid this, Kangana purchased a swanky new Range Rover car which is priced at Rs 3 crore.

Kangana Ranaut's new car

The car was purchased in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where Kangana resides. In the photos, the Queen actress was seen dressed in an ethnic white suit, posing nephew Ashwatthama while holding an aarti thali to perform a puja for her newly bought car.

Kangana Ranaut on financial loss

Soon after the photos of Kangana with her new car went viral, sparked confusion among netizens, as the actress recently revealed facing suffering from financial losses due to the delay in Emergency.

Earlier, speaking about selling her Mumbai home, she told News18, "Naturally, this was my film that was up for a release, so I had my personal property on stake, and now it has not released... Well, you use your property at such times only. Like, if you are ever facing bad times, you can sell it. Now you are asking me to offer an explanation for that too."

About Kangana Ranaut's Bandra bunglow

The actress had purchased the Bandra property in 2017 for Rs 20 crore. Later, she started her office of Manikarnika Films there in 2019. This was the same property that was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020.

About Emergency

Emergency is based on the life of Indira Gandhi, which is played by Kangana. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut on CBFC demanding 13 cuts in Emergency

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently cleared Ranaut’s film Emergency for a U/A certification, and asked the makers to make 13 changes.

Reacting to this, Kangana said, "Some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable... On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who've seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader."

"They've especially appreciated our unwavering commitment to the truth, without compromising even the smallest detail. Their endorsement is encouraging, affirming that we've honored the story as it deserves. Nevertheless, we are ready to stand our ground and protect the film's integrity, ensuring its essence remains intact," she added.