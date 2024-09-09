Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut Sells Pali Hill Row House In Bandra For ₹32 Crore

Bollywood actor-turned-Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut | File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-turned-Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut has sold her ground-plus-three-storeyed row house having 3,075 sq ft area for Rs 32 crore. The row house is situated at Chetak CHS on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, Bandra west.

According to the property deal papers accessed by IndexTap.com, the purchaser Kamalini Holdings paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crore for the deal registered on September 5, 2024. The row house comes with a garage for parking vehicles.

Recently, actor Ajay Devgn leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh to Kabir Khan Entertainment. The Leave and License agreement, formalized this September, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh. Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower and developed by Lotus Developers.

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, one of the prime locations in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, metro stations, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces. The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.

According to details, the leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is for a period of 60 months.

The city of Mumbai has recorded approximately 11,735 property registrations in August 2024, contributing over Rs 1,072 crore to the state exchequer. Compared to the same period last year, property registrations have risen by 8% year-on-year (YoY), and revenues from these registrations have increased by 32% YoY. Sustained buyer confidence has resulted in consistent sales, exceeding 10,000 units for the first eight months of the year, marking eleven consecutive months of annual growth since August 2023.

This continued momentum in property transactions is attributed to heightened economic prosperity and a rising preference for homeownership among Mumbai residents. In August 2024, residential units constituted 80% of total registrations, highlighting strong housing demand in the city, Knight Frank said in its report.

Mumbai experienced its best eight-month period, with record property registrations and revenue collections from January to August, 2024. During this period, the city recorded 96,601 property registrations, marking a 16% increase from 83,615 registrations in the same period in 2023, and generated Rs 8,010 crore in revenue, up by 10% from Rs 7,262 crore last year. During the same period, Mumbai registered an average of 12,075 properties per month, a 16% increase from 10,452 registrations per month in 2023.