Emergency: CBFC Demands 13 Cuts, Reduction Of Violent Scenes To Removal Of Bhindranwale References As 'Sant'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to make 13 changes and has issued the film a U/A certificate. Earlier, Ranaut had accused the censor board of stalling certification to delay the release of Emergency.

According to India Today, the CBFC committee has asked the Emergency team to include a disclaimer stating that the film's events are "inspired by true events" or represent a "dramatic transformation" of events that happened during the emergency period. This is to ensure that viewers are aware that what they are watching is not entirely factual and does not reflect the "absolute truth."

In Emergency, a scene features a conversation between Bhindranwale and Sanjay Gandhi, where Bhindranwale states that Gandhi wanted votes while he wanted Khalistan ("Tawadi Party nu vote chaide ne, te sanu chaindayye Khalistan"). In response, the CBFC has demanded to remove the dialogue, stating that it appears as if they were talking about managing a deal.

Futher, the CBFC has asked to remove at least 3 scenes referring to Bhindranwale as 'sant or saint.' While the board has asked to reduce the level of violence shown in the film, which includes scenes showing Sikhs inflicting violence on non-Sikhs, including a moment where members of the Sikh community are seen shooting a non-Sikh man in front of a bus. The board has objected to all of these elements.

The board has also asked the makers to add a disclaimer wherever real-life footage from the past has been used in the movie, to provide context to the viewers.

Lastly, the board also demanded the makers to provide proof and factual sources for every statement, and reference included in the film.