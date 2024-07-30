Kamal R Khan Opens Up About His Fearless Film Reviews, Big B’s Support And Creativity

Kamal R Khan |

Much like the popular tagline of an undergarment commercial, big things seem to happen around Kamal R Khan ‘Bade aaram se’! “I have spent my whole life in Bollywood, toh kya mushkil hai? It could be difficult for a rank newcomer, but certainly not for me. Creativity comes to me organically, it has nothing to do with the geographical location I am placed in, khatam ho gayi baat” stresses Kamal R Khan as he speaks exclusively with The Free Press Journal from London over the phone.

How does KRK, as he is fondly addressed as, keep his creative juices flowing amidst the chaos that surrounds around commerce vs creativity debate? “Koi mushkil kaam nahi hai. Mujhe ek tune sunayi gayi. Maine gaana likh ke diya, humne gaana bana diya. Buss ho gayi khatam baat. Then we roped in singer Ankit Tiwari to sing for ‘Mere Saathiya’ lyrics. Then we shot for the song 3 days in Nepal and a day in Dubai. Khatam ho gayi baat. Itni lambi chaudi toh koi baat hai nahi. Log bolte rehte hain gaana- wana banana bahot mushkil hai, aisa kuch nahi hai. All love songs are the same, more or less. Apart from some minor reshuffling of words, there are no major changes done. It wasn’t difficult to create as the tune was ready.”

Quite evidently, superstar Amitabh Bachchan showed his support for Mere Saathiya via Instagram. Talking about his equation with the megastar, KRK says, “I have been associated with Bachchan Sir since we both were a part of Bigg Boss season 3 back in 2009. He never says no to me. He launched my website and even launched by biography. There was another song of mine he launched last year! Unka aur mera relation alaga hai. Ye unka badappan hain, ke woh kabhi mere kaam ko mana nahi karte.”

Has KRK charmed Big B with his words, smarts as indeed with his unmatched style, one wonders. “Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Some relations are formed in the first meeting itself! That equation has been established, neither he says no nor would I for any work. It’s not a big deal. It’s his greatness that despite being a superstar and megastar that he says he never says no!”

Known for his unusual style of reviewing films, KRK decodes how he analyses the content he watches. “When I watch any film, I get multiple thoughts such as how that film should have been made, what I liked and disliked in it. I then record my review. I don’t think too much about it. I know what I have to say about film while watching the film.. Bus kahatam ho gayi baat.”

When he calls a spade a spade absolutely fearlessly, does it not concern him that even his creations also get criticised. “Bahot logo ne mera gaana dekha, aur bahot kuch bola. Baat khatam ho gayi. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Har ek ki marzi hai. It’s their right to voice their opinion.”

When asked if the OTT has created more space for talents to flourish, KRK gives his take candidly, “OTT toh kuch dino ka mehmaan hai. It will die its natural death.Cinema is there, has always been there and will continue to exist forever. People will relish films best only in theatres.

"I am in a comfortable position in the industry, so I don't care who says what about me. I do things I like and I always call a spade a spade! I am not a greedy person. I never wanted to become this or that. I don't want to be in the race.I do what I like to do, bus baat khatam ho gayi'" he signs off!