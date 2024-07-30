Sonu Sood Turns 51: Here's What The Fateh Actor Wishes To Do On His Special Day And Forever

Sonu Sood |

Sonu Sood turns 51 today. Blame it on his incredible fitness coupled with the unmissable glow on his face, Sonu can easily pass for a 41, if not less. He joins forces with Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai for a noteworthy festival where the fun of shopping goes hand in hand with earning blessings. "Imagine you are buying things you like and a part of it goes into something that changes somebody's life and brings a smile on an unknown face. So, we came up with this endeavour- 'Shop with purpose' that promises that you shop and the blessings reach out to you too!"

So, what the birthday boy is going to shop on his special day, we quiz! "I think I have gone past that phase of shopping for myself. Now I enjoy other things more such as acting, writing for films, direction, producing films as well as doing something in the space of philanthropy, something that gives me a high, and that's what I do every single day!," he says with a beaming smile across his face!

Does he not get tired while striking that balance between his career as an actor/producer and his philanthropic work, one wonders. "You have to be blessed to be the chosen one that the almighty has given you the responsibility to save and to change someone's life. I sometimes get tired after shooting for films, but I never get tired of meeting people and connecting with them.I feel blessed and I pray every day that God gives me strength to do whatever I am doing and I will ensure that I keep at it," elaborates Sonu.

For sure Sonu is keeping a check on the proverbial divine account, isn't he? "I think it's the almighty who is making it happen and I am just a source who is simply connecting the dots. All I can say is that there is nothing more special and blissful than doing what I am doing," he continues.

Apart from the many hats he dons, Sonu will explore and extend many more in several capacities as a creative soul for his forthcoming film Fateh. "I have always been writing for many films I have done, but now officially I am taking the credit of direction, producing it as well, writing for it, but I feel Fateh is that one special film that was meant to happen. Because in all these years what I have learnt about the craft, I wanted to tell this story my way. I wanted to do action which was never seen before on Indian cinema. I wanted to bring all those things on the table which is the answer to our audiences question who feel that why our films don't dare to look like Hollywood! I have most certainly tried my level best to make that happen. It took me some time, but all I can say now is this--sabr ka fal, 'Fateh' hota hai!"

What has Sonu discovered about himself through the film, since he is working on it in multiple capacities? "Direction is a huge responsibility. You are not just directing the film, but you are also acting and producing the film. You have to ensure that all your actors are in a good space, the lighting has to be good too, the editing, the acting which you have to ensure in terms of how you are aligning your craft with your co-actors. It's a huge responsibility, but yes, I have learnt my craft!" concludes the birthday boy.