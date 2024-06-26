Kamal Haasan Reveals Visiting Mumbai Every Year For Dilip Kumar's Birthday: 'Would Kneel Before Him To Kiss His Hand'

The makers of Indian 2 unveiled the much-anticipated trailer, attended by The Free Press Journal and graced by the star cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and director Shankar.

Haasan went down memory lane at the event and expressed his love for the late Dilip Kumar. He revealed that on Kumar’s birthday every year in December, he would visit Mumbai whenever possible. “I used to come to kneel before him to kiss his hand.”

Further, Kamal said that he wanted to work with Dilip. “I held his hand and begged him but he had decided not to act, and that actor is Dilip Kumar Saab. I wanted to make Thevar Magan with him. It didn't happen, so I gave it to another friend, who made it with Anil Kapoor Saab and Amrish Puri Saab.”

The actor also shared that Shah Rukh Khan, whom he directed in Hey Ram, did the film for free. Talking about their bond, Kamal said, “When we worked together, we were all just people. I don’t see a superstar; he doesn’t see a superdirector. We are friends. Shah Rukh Saab made that film (Hey Ram) for free. That’s not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art, and a brilliant actor. I’m incredibly grateful to him.”

Siddharth revealed that it took 3–4 hours for Kamal to get his prosthetic makeup. “He would sit in that makeup the whole day and wouldn’t even drink water; if he drank anything without a straw, his makeup would get ruined. After pack-up, I would go home but he would sit on the makeup chair for 2.5 hours just to remove the makeup.

Haasan also opened up about the massive budget and said that COVID-19 impacted the budget severely and an on-set accident. The superstar revealed that Shankar hadn’t decided on the budget; COVID did. “Some of the accidents delayed the budget. The tenacity of the producer and the director must be applauded even before the film becomes a hit. It’s very easy to let go; if your hand is paining, you let go. Let me leave this and go to the other one. But they didn’t do that. Not to let go of this child, not to orphan this child, was a decision taken by Lyca Productions and Shankar.”

The actor also admitted that it is a ‘risk’ to be a part of political movies that question the government. “We, as artists, represent so many of you people. Thanks to the applause, we believe that we are your representatives; hence, we talk boldly without thinking of the guillotine. Yes, there is a risk; the government can get angry but your applause puts out that fire.”

Kamal also said that he is thankful to the Hindi audience for accepting him as their own. “I was just a South Indian actor; you people made me into an Indian actor.”

Talking about Hindustan 3, Kamal said that’s the choice of the director. “I am sure we could’ve told him. ‘Let’s make one film’ that was there in his mind. Many competent directors are waiting for the right producer to make one film. For the opportunity to take two films, why not use it? That’s what he must’ve thought.”

Shankar added, “Part 1 was around only one state, which was a 3-hour, 20-minute film; now the story spreads all over the country; naturally, the story becomes big. Originally, our idea was to do only one part. After we started filming and I started editing, all the parts came out very well. I was able to see two parts in that story and each part has its own strengths and engaging scenes. So it became automatically into two parts.”

Indian 2 is slated to release on July 12.