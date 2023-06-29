Kamal Haasan Gifts Filmmaker S.Shankar An Expensive Watch For Key Sequence In Indian 2, It's Cost Will Shock You

One of India's most anticipated sequels and one that arrives almost three decades later, following the 1996 prequel Indian, actor/politician Kamal Haasan is putting his mighty best behind ensuring there is not a false note in the execution or the portrayal of his character in Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the very announcement of the film's sequel has fans waiting with bated breath as to what the new film entails.

Recently, the actor and the director caught up with each other and saw a few scenes together from the new film. And it seems, Haasan was mighty impressed to the extent that he decided to gift his director with a Panerai Luminor watch, worth an astounding ₹8 Lakhs.

Sharing his excitement through a tweet in Tamil, the actor's thoughts translate to, "I watched the main scenes of 'Indian 2' today. My best wishes @shankarshanmugh My advice is that this should not be your peak. Because this is the highest stage of your artistic life. Don't take this to the top and be proud. In search of many new heights. dear Kamal Haasan."

Check out the tweet below:

Thanking his actor, director Shankar also tweeted in gratitude. His response read, "My heart is filled with gratitude and joy sir.I will never stop giving it my best! And needless to say, your performance and presence brought an essential essence to the film. Thank you for the token to commemorate this very special moment. I will cherish this feeling @ikamalhaasan."

See his response below:

For the unversed, fans must know that the prequel 'Indian' was director Shankar's third film, whose script he had also penned. Released in 1996, the film was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Besides Haasan, Indian 2 will star S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar. The music of the film will be rendered by Anirudh Ravichander.