Following Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap also calls The Kerala Story, 'a propaganda film'

Earlier at the IIFA pre-event press conference, actor and politician Kamal Haasan, in a strong-worded statement, condemned the film 'The Kerala Story', calling it 'a propagandist film'. He said, "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true."

Echoing his sentiment, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also called the film 'a propaganda film'. In a statement to the press, the 'Kennedy' filmmaker said that in today's polarising climate, it is hard for a film to be apolitical. While he observes that it is incorrect to ban a film from being released, he affirms that the film is indeed a propaganda film. While Kashyap has no plans to make a film that counters the narratives sold by propagandist filmmakers as he opines that the maker's intent can be dishonest there as well.

A still from The Kerala Story

WHAT THE KERALA STORY IS ABOUT?

Despite all the turmoil that the film was embroiled in with political factions from Kerala and non-BJP governed states taking hard stands against it, 'The Kerala Story' emerged as a box-office success, having garnered over ₹200 crores.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is based upon 'true events' that highlight the rampant radicalization and conversion of young Hindu girls in Kerala, who are later deployed for terrorist activities by the ISIS against India and across the world. The film had released in cinemas on May 5, 2023 and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

Owing to its controversial plot, the film was strongly opposed by non-BJP governed states with the Wesy Bengal government imposing a ban upon the film's release in the state. In Tamil Nadu too, the film's screening was stopped at select theatres, fearing strong reactions from cinegoers.

