Kamal Haasan's Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Chennai Theatre During Indian Screening; Video Goes Viral

Actor Kamal Haasan's Indian re-released in Chennai theatres on Friday, ahead of the release of its sequel, Indian 2. Fans left no stone unturned to express their excitement over the film's re-release on the big screens. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which fans are seen celebrating while watchin the film in cinema halls.

In one of the now-viral videos, fans are also seen bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre in Chennai. According to media reports, excited fans lit crackers inside Kamala Cinemas during the film's special screening.

Fans also threw confetti and cheered for Kamal Haasan as the theatre paused a scene from from the film in which the actor's character Senapathy is seen smiling.

The video went viral in no time, however, it is not known if the bursting firecrackers caused any damage or if any action was taken against the fans for the dangerous act.

Meanwhile, the film has been re-released in over 600 screens across the world. The 1996 patriotic drama also stars Sukanya, Senthil, Urmila Matondkar and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

In the film, Kamal Haasan portrays two characters - Senapathy and his son Chandrabose. Senapathy, a freedom fighter and army veteran turned vigilante, is determined to eliminate corruption. On the other hand, his son does not share these principles. The movie concludes with Senapathy taking drastic measures, not even sparing his own son, for the country's greater good, and vowing to return whenever he is needed.

Indian 2 will hit the big screens on July 12. It stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal. If reports are to be believed, in the sequel, Senapathy will return to India from Hong Kong to help someone who is in need.