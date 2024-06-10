Kalyug's Ssmilly Suri Says Cousin Pooja Bhatt Stopped Mahesh Bhatt From Casting Her In Films: 'Went Through Depression As She...'

Smilly Suri, who rose to fame with the 2005 film Kalyug, recently opened up about her absence from the film industry. She revealed that her cousin, Pooja Bhatt, had influenced Mahesh Bhatt to avoid casting her in movies.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said that Pooja dropped her from her 2006 directorial Holiday. Despite this setback, Smilly expressed gratitude, as it led to her role in the successful film Kalyug.

Further, she recalled going through a lot of shame and depression as Pooja would write about her a lot in the newspaper, Mid-Day and when she returned from the sets of Holiday, she locked herself in the room.

"At that time, Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) told me that I would be doing Kalyug. I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt Sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him, said Ssmilly.

The actress said, “That was her (Pooja) call. I actually made that project. I worked with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar. We did rehearsals. Dropping me was her decision, but I will say that I learned a lot while working on that film (Holiday) for six months. She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it.”

Ssmilly is the sister of Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and the cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and Rahul Bhatt.

On the work front, Ssmilly's comeback project, House of Lies, alongside Sanjay Kapoor in the lead.