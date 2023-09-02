 Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap parted ways in 2015.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap currently share a good bond after parting ways in 2015. However, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress revealed that it took a lot of therapy’ to come to terms with her divorce.

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Kalki talked about coping with her divorce from Anurag and said that it takes time. The actress said, "There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today."

Read Also
Kalki Koechlin On Ex-Husband And Presenter Of Goldfish, Anurag Kashyap: We Get Along Well After Our...
article-image
Read Also
‘You’ve fought for the freedom of women’: Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin stands by...
article-image

"We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that. So, of course, we took that time; I definitely took a lot a lot of therapy, and now it's been seven, eight years... It's been a long, long time, so it's fine; it's great, and we get along as friends," she added.

Kalki and Anurag tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Ooty. However, the duo called it quits in 2015.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, and they also have a daughter together named Sappho.

On the work front, Kalki was recently seen in the movie Goldfish, which also starred Deepti Naval in the lead and was directed by Pushan Kripalani.

Read Also
Goldfish Review: Kalki Koechlin’s Film Tests Patience But Somehow Emerges As An Art House Marvel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash...

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash...

Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We...

Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We...