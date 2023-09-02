Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap currently share a good bond after parting ways in 2015. However, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress revealed that it took a lot of therapy’ to come to terms with her divorce.

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Kalki talked about coping with her divorce from Anurag and said that it takes time. The actress said, "There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today."

"We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that. So, of course, we took that time; I definitely took a lot a lot of therapy, and now it's been seven, eight years... It's been a long, long time, so it's fine; it's great, and we get along as friends," she added.

Kalki and Anurag tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Ooty. However, the duo called it quits in 2015.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, and they also have a daughter together named Sappho.

On the work front, Kalki was recently seen in the movie Goldfish, which also starred Deepti Naval in the lead and was directed by Pushan Kripalani.

