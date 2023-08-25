Kalki Koechlin On Ex-Husband And Presenter Of Goldfish, Anurag Kashyap: We Get Along Well After Our Divorce

Kalki Koechlin | Pics: Instagram/kalkikanmani

Kalki Koechlin plays Deepti Naval’s daughter Anamika in Goldfish. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film will release in theatres on September 1. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How has your life been so far?

Life has been good. I am enjoying motherhood. It has been intense though but no competition.

With the emergence of OTT, why are you still so choosy?

I have always been picky with my scripts. I knew that I had around five to six precious years before my daughter (Sappho) entered into my life, so I did pick up whatever gave me actual happiness. I wanted to be really involved with the projects and not just do anything for money and other factors. My theatre work and writing keeps me busy. I am still working a lot.

What made you say yes to Goldfish?

It was a really well-written script. I was blown away with the fact that it is a very powerful story of a mother having dementia and daughter doesn’t realise it. I thought it would be very serious but it also has its own funny moments. There is joy and sadness blended throughout. I love the identity of the film as it is set in London.

Elaborate about your character.

I am playing this girl called Anamika who actually looks like a Caucasian as her father is British and she rejects Indianness completely. The entire script has chalk and cheese characters come together in the same frame.

Goldfish is being presented by your ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. How far have you both come together in life?

He is going to be a filmmaker till he is 90 (laughs). He is amazing with his life. It has changed and broken so many paths in our country in terms of what cinema involves. We get along well. After our divorce, we wanted some kind of a distance away from each other. We both have moved on in our respective lives.

OTT being a liberal medium, do you feel more satisfied about your work now?

I still feel that we have a long way to go. Stories are being told in a real fashion. My next film would be Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. As of now, I am reading an OTT script and a feature script.

Considering your limited filmography till today, do you feel OTT is a beautiful medium for you as an actor?

I am absolutely looking forward to working for OTT shows. I had a great time working on Made In Heaven 2 and Sacred Games.

