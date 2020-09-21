‘You’ve fought for the freedom of women’: Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin stands by him amid sexual assault allegations

After actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the filmmaker’s ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin, penned down her thoughts in support of him.
In an open letter, Kalki mentioned how Anurag fought for the freedom of women in his scripts, defended her integrity in the professional space, even after their divorce, and supported her when she felt unsafe in her work environment.
Here’s what the letter stated:
Dear Anurag,
Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life.
I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.
This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one.
It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place.
Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do.
Love from an ex wife
Anurag and Kalki married in 2011. They met during the making of 'Dev D', at her maternal home in Ooty. In 2013, the couple called it quits stating they want to take some time off from their marriage. They were officially divorced in 2015.
Besides Kalki, Anurag’s first wife Aarti Bajaj, also came out in support of the filmmaker.
On Sunday, Aarti took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a note describing the #MeToo allegations against Kashyap as the "cheapest stunts" she has seen till now.
"First wife here... You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice."
"If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this .That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you," Aarti wrote.
Aarti and Anurag have a daughter named Aaliyah.
Meanwhile, Ghosh will be filing an FIR against Kashyap at Oshiwara Police Station through her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute.
On Saturday, the Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.
Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."
"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.
Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.
Kashyap also released a statement via his lawyer Priyanka Khimani which read:
"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."
