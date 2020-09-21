‘You’ve fought for the freedom of women’: Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin stands by him amid sexual assault allegations

After actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, the filmmaker’s ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin, penned down her thoughts in support of him.

In an open letter, Kalki mentioned how Anurag fought for the freedom of women in his scripts, defended her integrity in the professional space, even after their divorce, and supported her when she felt unsafe in her work environment.

Here’s what the letter stated:

Dear Anurag,

Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life.

I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.

This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one.

It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place.

Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do.

Love from an ex wife