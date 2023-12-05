Kalki Koechlin DELETES X Account To Stay Away From 'Hate & Disinformation' Amid Israel-Palestine War: 'I Have Had Enough'

Kalki Koechlin | Instagram

Actress Kalki Koechlin said she deleted her official X account on Tuesday (December 5) to stay away from hate and disinformation amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. Kalki took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot right before deleting the microblogging app from her phone.

Revealing what made her delete X, Kalki wrote, "Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough."

In her post, the Dev D actress also shared links to social media accounts which, according to the actress, provided her a more nuanced perspective on the war.

Kalki was quite active on X and she often shared her views and opinions about the conflict.

Soon after Kalki shared the post on Instagram, actress Sayani Gupta commented, "Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever."

The Israel-Palestine war has left over 1500 Israelis and 15,500 Palestinians dead in 2023.

Kalki, who is known for her unconventional and versatile roles in films, made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dev D in 2009. She has since been a part of various successful and critically acclaimed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Margarita With A Straw among others.

Apart from her acting career, Kalki is also a prominent social activist and has been vocal about various social issues. She has written on topics like child sexual abuse and women's empowerment.