Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval's film Goldfish was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 3. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences after it hit the big screens on September 1.

A special screening of the movie was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi on September 3, 2023. Goldfish has been praised for its heartfelt storyline.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film is a soul-stirring story of a mother and daughter and it portrays raw and real emotions. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin play mother and daughter in the film.

Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin's return to big screens after four years. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat.

The film had its India Premiere to a packed house audience at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Set in London, Goldfish narrates a story of Ana/Anamika Fields (Kalki), who visits her ailing mother Sadhana Tripathi (Deepti Naval), who is suffering from severe Alzheimers and how their bitter relationship transforms into a magical one — Ana’s buried hatred for her mother Sadhana is the core of it.

The Free Press Journal's review of Goldfish read, "The beauty of Goldfish lies beneath its characters and their interpersonal alliances but Pushan’s narrative, where people are dying and falling apart, is a slow burner and painful affair. Goldfish is a great testimonial to Deepti Naval's craftsmanship. Kalki is convincing and real as Anamika. Her descent plays an integral part to play this role with ease."

Goldfish is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA). The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

