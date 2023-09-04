 Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences after it hit the big screens on September 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval's film Goldfish was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 3. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences after it hit the big screens on September 1.

A special screening of the movie was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi on September 3, 2023. Goldfish has been praised for its heartfelt storyline.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film is a soul-stirring story of a mother and daughter and it portrays raw and real emotions. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin play mother and daughter in the film.

Read Also
Goldfish Review: Kalki Koechlin’s Film Tests Patience But Somehow Emerges As An Art House Marvel
article-image

Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin's return to big screens after four years. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat.

The film had its India Premiere to a packed house audience at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Set in London, Goldfish narrates a story of Ana/Anamika Fields (Kalki), who visits her ailing mother Sadhana Tripathi (Deepti Naval), who is suffering from severe Alzheimers and how their bitter relationship transforms into a magical one — Ana’s buried hatred for her mother Sadhana is the core of it. 

The Free Press Journal's review of Goldfish read, "The beauty of Goldfish lies beneath its characters and their interpersonal alliances but Pushan’s narrative, where people are dying and falling apart, is a slow burner and painful affair. Goldfish is a great testimonial to Deepti Naval's craftsmanship. Kalki is convincing and real as Anamika. Her descent plays an integral part to play this role with ease."

Goldfish is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA). The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival. 

Read Also
Kalki Koechlin On Ex-Husband And Presenter Of Goldfish, Anurag Kashyap: We Get Along Well After Our...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS To Boyfriend Vijay Varma's First Look Poster From Jaane Jaan

Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS To Boyfriend Vijay Varma's First Look Poster From Jaane Jaan

Dharmendra Has A Special Message For Grandson Rajveer Deol On His Bollywood Debut (WATCH)

Dharmendra Has A Special Message For Grandson Rajveer Deol On His Bollywood Debut (WATCH)

Sunny Deol 'Hated' That Son Rajveer Wanted To Become An Actor- Here's Why

Sunny Deol 'Hated' That Son Rajveer Wanted To Become An Actor- Here's Why

Drake Gives ₹42 Lakh To Fan Who Spent His Furniture Money On Rapper's Concert Tickets (WATCH)

Drake Gives ₹42 Lakh To Fan Who Spent His Furniture Money On Rapper's Concert Tickets (WATCH)