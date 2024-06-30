 Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 3: Nag Ashwin's Dystopian Thriller Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark In India
Kalki 2898 AD earned whopping Rs 67 crore on its third day, despite the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup clash on Saturday

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, has wreaked havoc at the box office, and within just three days, the film has successfully breached the Rs 200 crore mark. The dystopian thriller received rave reviews from critics, and with a strong word of mouth, it is ready to shatter records at the desi box office.

Kalki 2898 AD released on June 27, Thursday, instead of the conventional Friday. It created history as it became the biggest opener of Indian cinema with Rs 95 crore on its first day itself.

On Friday, which was the film's second day, it earned Rs 54 crore in India, and it was followed by a whopping Rs 67 crore on its third day, despite the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup clash on Saturday.

The total box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD has now climbed to Rs 220 crore in India, out of which nearly Rs 127 crore is from the Telugu market alone. It is followed by Rs 72.50 crore from Hindi screenings.

article-image

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD draws its story from the Mahabharata and it shows the future dystopian world where the last remaining city in the world is Kashi, ruled by a singular power, Supreme Yaskin.

While Big B plays the role of Ashwatthama, Deepika is seen carrying the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, in her womb, who will save the world from ultimate destruction.

article-image

Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and others in key roles. It also boasts of cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Verma.

