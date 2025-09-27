Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens Say 'Respect Boundaries' - VIDEO

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug made a rare public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday (September 27), but the outing turned uncomfortable for him. Despite his efforts to avoid attention and politely request photographers not to click pictures or record videos, netizens expressed sympathy for the teenager and criticised the paps for their behaviour.

A video that has now gone viral shows Yug exiting a dental clinic in Mumbai. Initially, he tried to ignore the cameras, walking calmly without interacting with the photographers. A security guard can be seen shielding him with an umbrella, but the paparazzi attempted to capture shots from beneath it.

Realising there was no way to escape, the 15-year-old politely pleaded, saying, "Bhaiya, please abhi nahi."

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, a user commented, "Why are you troubling him? He is not a celebrity or a sportsman. Let him live his life with privacy."

Another wrote, "He ain’t a celebrity - and this media putting a camera on his face is very bad.. He also said Abhi nahi yet for views u guys uploaded the pic so ppl can comment bad things on this kid.. me no fan of these celebrities but the media shouldn’t do this to their kids."

"He is just a kid let him enjoy his life and anyways what you guys supposed to cover he is not a Celebrity just a kid who wants some privacy," wrote another user.

"He clearly is uncomfortable. Paps should respect boundaries at least when it comes to the kids," another social media user commented under a viral Reddit post.

Here's how others reacted:

Ajay and Kajol have been married for more than two decades and both of them keep showering love on their kids on social media. They often share photos with Yug and pen heartfelt captions for him.