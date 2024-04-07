Kajal Karthika OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Kajal Karthika stars Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra in the leading roles. The film is a dubbed version of the Tamil film Karungaapiyam, which was released in theatres in 2023.

Where to watch Kajal Karthika

The 2023 horror film Karungaapiyam failed to impress the audience after its theatrical release. However, the Telugu version of the film will release on April 9, 2024. You can watch the film on the Aha streaming platform.

Plot

The story revolves around Kajal Aggarwal, who visits a new library with her friend. Later, she finds a huge, bizarre book that makes her curious to know more about it. As she starts reading the book, she discovers that it can predict the future.

Further, Kajal's character continues reading it, only to find out that she sees something that others can't. Despite this, she continues reading to uncover the truth about a woman who was accused of witchcraft.

In the story, Kajal realises that the woman's tale is actually the story of her past life. The trailer concludes with Kajal finishing the book and encountering other supernatural occurrences. The alterations made to the film create a suspenseful atmosphere, which makes it suspenseful to watch.

Cast and production

In addition to Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra, the film's cast includes Janani Iyer, Noyrika Bhatheja, Raiza Wilson, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Lollu Sabha Manohar, Karunakaran, John Vijay, Sha Ra, Aadhav Kannadasan, Sherlin Seth, and VJ Parvathy, among others. It is produced by Padarthi Padmaja.