Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barretto Announces Pregnancy 2 Years After Marrying Nathan Karamchandani

Actress Krissann Barretto shared heartwarming news with her fans that she is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Karamchandani. The couple made the announcement on Valentine’s Day 2026 and revealed that their family of two is soon going to become three.

Krissann, who shot to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, took to Instagram along with Nathan to mark the special occasion. In their joint post, they wrote that it would be the last Valentine’s Day they would celebrate as just a couple, as a baby is on the way.

A day later, on Sunday (February 15), the duo shared a creative video to officially announce the pregnancy. The clip opens with the couple holding up a newspaper with the headline, “Breaking News: Baby is on the way!"

It then moves to intimate moments of Nathan gently cradling Krissann’s baby bump. The actor looked elegant in a black, full-sleeve, body-hugging dress, while Nathan sweetly kissed her forehead.

The caption of their post read, “1 + 1 = 3. Our first Valentine’s Day in the same country in almost four years, and the last one we’ll ever spend as just two. Love crossed oceans to bring us home, and now it beats beneath my heart. From long distance to forever. From husband and wife to baby daddy and baby mama. Happy Valentine’s Day."

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and colleagues. Her former co-stars from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, including Niti Taylor and Kishwer Merchantt, along with Karan Jotwani and Veebha Anand, wished the couple well as they prepare to embrace parenthood.

Krissann tied the knot with UK-based electrical technician Nathan Karamchandani in 2023. In April 2024, the couple celebrated their union once again with both a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Apart from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where she played Alya Saxena, Krissann has been part of several television projects, including Ex or Next, Ace of Space 2, Tu Aashiqui, and Sasural Simar Ka.