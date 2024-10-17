Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kadaisi Ulaga Por is a dystopian science fiction film starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead role. It was released in theatres on September 20, 2024, and will be available on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Kadaisi Ulaga Por?

The film is set to stream on October 18, 2024. Tamil fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film is set in 2028 and centres around the anarchy and chaos that escalate in India after the country refuses to join the coalition initiated by China to replace the UN. Things take a dramatic turn when raids start taking place in India. What happens when they impose economic sanctions on the country, and the riots spread across the continent?

Cast and production of Kadaisi Ulaga Por

The cast of the film includes Hiphop Tamizha Adhi as Thamizharasan, Nassar as CM GNR, Anagha as Keerthana, Natarajan Subramaniam as Kingmaker, Azhagam Perumal as Puratchi Veeran Pulipandi, Singampuli as Constable Perumal, Elango Kumaravel as Bhai, Chu Khoy Sheng as Chu Khoy Sheng and Rocket Rajesh, among others. It is directed, written, and produced by Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi under Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment. Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film and Arjunraja D F Tech has done the cinematography. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has composed the music.