KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film

The Telugu crime-thriller film is written and directed by Sujith & Sandeep. The plot of KA centres around Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman who has a habit of reading letters meant for others. One day, Abhinaya's life takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself locked in a prison cell and encounters a masked man who attempts to kill him

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
KA OTT Release Date | A still from the trailer

KA is a crime-thriller film starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on October 31, 2024 and it received positive response from the audiences and critics. It is set to drop on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch KA?

The film is set to drop on November 28, 2024. It will be available on ETV Win in Telugu and Malayalam. KA had a world wide collection of Rs 37.64 crore.

Kiran Abbavaram shared the poster on X and wrote, "Experience KA in Dolby Vision.Atmos on @etvwin From Nov 28th."

Plot

The plot of the film centres around Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman who has a habit of reading letters meant for others. One day, Abhinaya's life takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself locked in a prison cell and encounters a masked man who attempts to kill him. Will he be able to escape the prison and save his life? The unfolding events reveal what happens next in the film.

Cast and production of KA

The film features Kiran Abbavaram in a dual role as Abhinaya Vasudev and KA, Tanvi Ram as Radha, Nayan Sarika as Satyabhama, Achyuth Kumar as Ranga Rao, Redin Kingsley as Subbu and Temper Vamsi, among others.

It is written and directed by Sujith and Sandeep. Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy has produced the film with Chinta Rajashekar Reddy and Chinta Vineesha Reddy under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments and KA Productions.

