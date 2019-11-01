Just a coffee drinker? Twitter finds Anushka's old tweet about drinking tea

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, shut down media reports which claimed that members of the Indian cricket team selection committee fetched cups of tea for her during ICC World Cup 2019.

Taking to her social media, the actress said that while she has maintained her silence on such matters over the years, the reason she has decided to speak out now isn't because she's upset over the latest incident but because she doesn't want her silence to be mistaken for weakness.

The 31-year-old actor said that people spread lies repeatedly so that it looks like the truth and she was afraid of that.

"My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am part of closed-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed my authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet. I kept quiet," she said.

Even before Kohli and Anushka tied the knot, she was made the scapegoat for Kohli's poor performance on an Australian tour, with bizarre suggestions which linked her mere presence in the stands to Kohli's inability to perform.

"It's not like this last piece of 'news' has upset me more and that's why I have decided to break my silence. They have all been as regressive and horrible and malicious and vicious. So, don't take this letter as my retort to this 'news'," Anushka wrote.

The PK actor signed off her statement with a cheeky remark, setting the record straight by highlighting that she drinks coffee.