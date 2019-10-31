Go get them babe: Twitter hails Anushka Sharma's post on BCCI selectors 'getting her tea'

New Delhi: "Ill-intended lies", said an outraged Anushka Sharma, while a baffled selection panel member termed it "malicious" after former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer claimed that the actor wife of India captain Virat Kohli sat with the selectors and was served tea by one of them during the World Cup this year.

Speaking to a newspaper, the 82-year-old Engineer, who played 46 Tests for India, ridiculed the credentials of India's five-member selection panel, led by MSK Prasad and comprising Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Devang Gandhi.

Engineer claimed that he saw one of these five men serve tea to Sharma during the World Cup in England but didn't name anyone.