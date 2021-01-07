Juhi Chawla takes a nostalgic trip to her Miss India days, and reveals a few health and beauty secrets

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to share her mantra for 2021. It was a clip from the iconic song, Yuhi Kat Jayega Safar, from her 1993 movie, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. And, while looking at the clip it made us realise that the 53-year-old hasn’t aged one bit! Juhi Chawla, even today, reflects that youthfulness and charming smile that she did in the 1993 song. Then another realisation hit home: It’s been 37 years since she was crowned Miss India.

When we mentioned the titbit to her, the actor-turned-environmentalist got nostalgic. Time-travelling back to her Miss India days, Juhi said, “I was in college. A circular for the pageant was being distributed and some of my friends were going to participate. So I was like, why can’t I enrol too? I made my dad sign the form, and when I went to him, he just stared at me! ‘Look at yourself…you want to become Miss India?’ is what he said. But he was polite and signed it nonetheless. And, now that I am a parent, I understand he must have been surprised with my decision.”