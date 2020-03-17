‘I was afraid of losing my career’: Juhi Chawla on her secret marriage to Jay Mehta

Jay, who was previously married to Sujata Birla, lost her in a plane crash in 1990. Juhi revealed that her husband stood by her in difficult times despite his own share of tragedy, especially when she lost her mother. Mona Chawla passed away in 1998 when Juhi was filming for her film Duplicate. “That was a very difficult time for me, because I felt I was going to lose everything I loved”, she said.

Speaking on how the sparks flew between the two, Juhi revealed that they met even before she made her debut in Bollywood. Despite not being in touch, they reconnected a few years later, at a dinner hosted by a friend.

“From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He really did all he could. After a year, he proposed,” she said.

Jay and Juhi have been married for almost 25 years now and have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun – together.