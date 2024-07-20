Jubilee Talkies Actors Abhishek Bajaj, Khushi Dubey Talk About Importance Of Theatres Amid Rise Of OTT Platforms

Abhishek Bajaj and Khushi Dubey |

Abhishek Bajaj and Khushi Dubey have teamed up for the highly-anticipated show Jubilee Talkies. They are playing the lead roles of Ayaan Grover and Shivangi Sawant, respectively. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Abhishek and Khushi opened up about Jubilee Talkies, working with each other, fond memories and more. Excerpts:

What made you say 'yes' to the show?

Abhishek: Before saying yes to Jubilee Talkies, I must have said no to around 80-90 TV shows because they were conventional and regressive but when I heard the narration of Jubilee Talkies, I found it different. I liked the romantic story of a superstar and a humble single-screen theatre owner from a small town in Maharashtra. I have always played different characters. In my first film, Student of The Year 2, I played a student. In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I played a champion, in Babli Bouncer, I played a software engineer, and then I played a desi guy from UP in NamaCool. With Jubilee Talkies, I found Ayaan Grover to be relatable. After all, the profession was similar, and I think I will do justice to the role. It was all very intriguing - the way they narrated the story, the concept and the characters and their struggles. All that made me say yes to the show.

Khushi: The story line, drama, romance, action, passion, and the backdrop of Bollywood are something that you rarely get to see on television, so all of this made me say yes to the show. More so, Shivangi’s character appealed to me and after hearing our creator Saurabh sir’s vision, I couldn’t have said no.

You mentioned in your recent interview that your character Ayaan deals with lots of insecurities. In real life, have you faced any such thing?

Abhishek: Not at all. In my life, I’m confident about myself, I have never been insecure, and I think I have my place in the world which nobody can take. The only fear I have is that I don’t want to be like everyone else. I want to stand out and keep my essence alive. And that’s the reason I keep finding myself and I strive to keep evolving.

What similarities or differences do you feel you have between yourself and your character?

Abhishek: The only similarity I feel with my character, Ayaan Grover, is the profession. I have been through all that he is going through professionally, the set life, the mannerisms and behaviour when you are off-screen or on-screen. But the personal life of this guy is very dynamic. He is, kind of, lonely while I am with my family and I am very attached to them, they are always there for me.

Shed light on your character Shivani. What learning would you like to take from it in real life?

Khushi: I think Shivangi is a high-spirited character. She is full of life, emotional, narrates film dialogues in daily situations, and she has dreams that she strives to fulfill. She teaches us that we should always pursue our dreams while working hard to achieve them and nothing is impossible despite our background. She is caring towards her mother and is working hard, fighting against all odds to fulfill her father’s dream of reviving Sangam Cinema. I think there are very few people in today’s era who are so selfless. She is also outspoken and always stands for her rights. A hopeless romantic, she considers AG the God of cinema, but she is also the only one who has the guts and audacity to tell AG that he is wrong. So that’s where the chemistry kicks in. They’re like water and fire, and together – they sizzle on screen.

How significant do you think theatres are in an era where OTT platforms offer the convenience of watching films anywhere?

Abhishek: When you go to a theatre, you experience a different world. You get lost in the film and it’s the main reason why theaters will always be relevant. At home, you can pause anytime, you can do whatever you feel like, it’s a comfort zone. The theater experience is inevitable, and whoever wants to be an actor is because of the theater experience.

Khushi: OTT is more accessible. It is a big platform for talented actors. It is beautiful because it is home to new and emerging story lines and encourages good quality content. But theater has its own perks, and watching a movie there is an entirely different experience that cannot be replaced.

In our show, Sangam Cinema is a single-screen theatre, and we are trying to bring back the age of single-screen theaters. The nostalgia one has when watching a movie like Baahubali in the theaters, all that shouting and excitement, you share your space with a lot of people and their vibe matches with yours; the energy of watching a movie on a big screen is different and not comparable.

When was the first time you watched a film in theater? Any significant moment/story that you can share?

Abhishek: My first film was Beta, and my second film was Malamaal Weekly. My dad was very protective. At that time, Gopal Cinema caught fire, and my dad got scared saying 'We don't want to send our kids to the theater, it’s very risky'. It was after a long time that I saw Malamaal Weekly, and I didn’t even remember watching Beta in the theaters. My parents told me that I had first watched Beta in the theaters.

How is it working with each other?

Abhishek: As an actor, I want my co-actor to be cooperative, good and well-rehearsed and that’s what I am getting. Whenever she is around, she makes everyone happy, and it has been good working with her.

Khushi: Abhishek is a happy-go-lucky person. He is supportive, hard-working, and humble. He is focused on his fitness and acting and is a typical Punjabi guy. He keeps listening to Punjabi songs on the speaker, and it’s been great working with him so far.

You have worked in several Bollywood films. Do you feel as an actor you have received the recognition that you have looked for?

Abhishek: The recognition I wanted was achieved on the day I was first seen on TV for my first ad. Everything else is a bonus and I’m just working towards excellence. Excellence has no limits, so I am working towards it, and I am quite happy with the graph of my career and everything I have done. I have done ads, I have done TV shows, I have done films, music videos, short films, and, by God’s grace, I have done all this work with some of the best people in the industry.