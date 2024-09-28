Jr NTR's Fan Dies Due To Heart Attack While Watching Devara In Andhra Pradesh

Devara: Part 1 was released on Friday, September 27, in five languages, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Recently, in a tragic incident, Jr NTR's fan passed away while watching Devara in Kadapa, a city in Andhra Pradesh. The young fan named Mastan Vali attended the first show, which was exclusively screened for fans.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Mastan Vali was enthusiastically cheering and enjoying Devara with other fans when he suddenly collapsed in the theatre and fell unconscious. His friends immediately shifted him to a private hospital nearby, where the doctors declared him dead. The family members broke down in tears following the tragic incident.

Several media reports claim that Mastan Vali lost his life to a heart attack in the theatre.

The film has collected Rs 172 crore worldwide on day 1. In India, Devara collected a staggering Rs 77 crore across all languages on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. While the Telugu version of the film dominated the collections, contributing approximately Rs 68.6 crore.

It has become the second-biggest opening of the year for an Indian movie after Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD.

Meanwhile, Devara: Part 1 also stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and Murali Sharma, among others.

The action film has been directed by Koratala Siva and jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Meanwhile, Devara: Part 2 is already in the works.