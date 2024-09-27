Devara Part 1 Review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Magnum Opus Masters The Art Of Excess

A still from Devara: Part 1 |

Title: Devara: Part 1

Director: Koratala Siva

Cast: NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Zarina Wahab

Where to watch: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

At the very onset, it's best to park logic at the door and strap in for a ride designed for the masses. This is not a film that concerns itself with minor inconveniences like subtlety or realism. No, this is a full-blown spectacle, bursting at the seams with larger-than-life characters and a bloated narrative that typifies a magnum opus. The film embraces cinematic liberties with gay abandon, much like a pirate plundering in the deep sea, and questioning its sensibilities would be as pointless as questioning the laws of physics in a superhero flick—futile, really, because some things are just meant to be enjoyed.

The nearly 10-minute prologue itself is a verbose declaration of what’s to come – an ambitious 2-hour-45-minute narrative of good versus bad. Set on the Western coast of India during the late 1980s, the plot unfolds like a legend being passed down from generation to generation, dripping with tradition, machismo, and the smell of the sea.

The tale revolves around Devara (NTR Jr.), a fearless leader of a seafaring community who, much to the dismay of his brethren, decides that aiding smugglers might not be the most virtuous calling. This moral awakening sets him on a collision course with Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), who, once like a brother to Devara, now feels deeply betrayed and cheated by his sudden change of heart, turning their bond into a bitter rivalry.

The first half is an all-out showcase for NTR Jr., who is introduced with adrenaline-pumping fanfare that could resurrect the dead. Action-packed sequences, replete with a myriad of well-choreographed shots and pulsating music, cement his legendary status. Whether dispatching over two dozen attackers on the beach or emerging victorious from the waves like a mythic hero, Devara is the epitome of the larger-than-life protagonist. But the real cherry on top is the fact that, in the middle of these impossibly choreographed skirmishes, our hero finds time to splash water on his face – because of course, one must always look serious while fending off attackers.

The second half sees a 12-year leap and a noticeable tone shift, focusing more on Devara’s son, Vara (also NTR Jr., for maximum effect), who despite being timid, carries forward his father’s legacy. This section dips into romance, emotion, and songs – lighter and more engaging, perhaps, but still peppered with absurdly entertaining moments.

Visually, the film is a feast. Every frame is atmospheric, poster-worthy, and gorgeous to behold. You’d almost want to frame a few shots if it weren’t for the jarring clash between the supposed 1980s setting and the distinctly medieval set design. It’s a strange but oddly amusing oversight.

NTR Jr. tackles both roles with flair, though the script offers little depth beyond the surface. Saif Ali Khan, as Bhaira, plays his part with sincerity, though he essentially recycles his villainous act from previous roles. Janhvi Kapoor, unfortunately, is woefully underutilized, reduced to being little more than arm candy.

Overall, the film is a spectacle - bloated, brash, and utterly unapologetic about the narrative. You might laugh, you might roll your eyes, but you won’t look away.