Taaza Khabar Season 2 Review: Interesting But Far From Taaza / Fresh

A still from Taaza Khabar Season 2 |

Title: Taaza Khabar Season 2

Director: Himank Gaur

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab and Shilpa Shukla

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 3 Stars

Season 2 picks up the thread from where its debut season left off, weaving a tale of redemption, familial guilt, and Vasya’s (Bhuvan Bam) seemingly endless struggle to escape from the clutches of poverty.

What was once a thrilling ride through a universe of supernatural abilities now veers into more predictable, albeit emotionally charged, territory. The season's obsession with life lessons, pay-offs, and money shame often feels like an extension of a B-grade Bollywood flick. In this kind, characters rattle off philosophical maxims as if they were fresh insights, this leaves you wondering if the scriptwriter just Googled “inspirational quotes” before penning the dialogue.

Very early in this season, Vasya stages his death—a bold move that could have set the stage for a more profound exploration of his character and powers. Yet, his return from the dead does not deliver the promised impact. Instead of elevating the plot, it stumbles over its ambitions.

Bhuvan Bam is earnest in his performance but lacks the gravitas needed for a character grappling with supernatural abilities and the crushing burden of the situation. When Vasya tells Madhu, “Tu kuch bhi karle... jo hona hai, hoke hi rehenga,” it reflects his grounded nature and acceptance of life’s inevitable turns. Rather than imposing false hope, his words show a kind-hearted realism, gently reminding her that some things are beyond their control. His struggles—whether with debt, destiny, or morality—revolve around the usual tropes of sacrifice, betrayal, and redemption, offering nothing fresh to the worn-out formula we have often seen.

The non-linear narrative style, meant to inject a sense of intrigue and context into the narrative, ends up being more run-of-the-mill, frothy, and lacking depth.

On the performance front, Shriya Pilgaonkar, as Madhu, Prathamesh Parab, as Peter, Atisha Naik and Vijay Nikam, who play Vasya’s parents, embody their characters to perfection, bringing authentic warmth and depth to their roles. Their performances shine despite being overshadowed by Bam’s central arc, offering moments of genuine emotion and providing a glimpse of the heart this series is capable of when the focus shifts to its supporting cast.

Jaaved Jaaferi as the new villain, Yusuf, is a mixed bag. His character lacks the nuance one might expect from a seasoned antagonist. His ability to “alter Vasya’s fate” feels like a plot contrivance rather than a fully fleshed-out character motivation. The show attempts to layer in some high-stakes tension, but it doesn’t quite stick the landing.

On the directorial front, Himank Gaur struggles to reign in the cast. While the actors are invested, Bhuvan Bam, in particular, needed firmer guidance. There are moments where he fumbles in scenes that could have been pivotal had they been more carefully calibrated. Deven Bhojwani, despite being an ace actor hams as Mehboob Bhai, reducing his character to a mere caricature.

Overall, the heart of this season lies in the dialogue, - "Darza aur izzat chahane se milte toh baat hi aur thi." If only the rest of the script had been as profound.