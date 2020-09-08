John Legend working on sitcom based on his school days

Los Angeles: Singer John Legend has revealed he is developing a situational comedy based on his "first public high school experience". The "All of Me" hitmaker, who went to church school in his initial days, said the transition to high school was full of "comedy".

"I grew up in the church. I was skipped a couple of grades, so by the time I got to high school, my first public high school experience was as a 12 year old when most of my peers were 14," Legend told Extra magazine.

"There's a lot of comedy in my childhood, in my teenage years - so we're gonna try and mine that for a sitcom. We're developing it right now, and we're excited for it," he added.

On the personal front, the 41-year-old singer and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen (34) are expecting their third child. They are also parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.