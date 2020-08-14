Bun in the oven: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting their third child

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.
The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. The duo is already parents of two-- 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.
Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared together in the newly released music video of Legend's -- 'Wild' The music video, clocking in at three-minute and 26-seconds, Legend is seen embracing his model-wife, as she cradles her small baby bump.
The Oscar-winning singer and the American model got married back in 2013.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)