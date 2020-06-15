John Cena pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena offered his condolences and paid tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday.

Cena took to Instagram to post a monochrome image of the late star and shared his grief. In the picture, Sushant is seen striking an intense pose.

His tradition of not having any captions with the pictures continued with the picture of Sushant.

Cena's Instagram bio reads: "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. Previously, he paid a tribute to late Bollywood legends Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media. During "Bigg Boss 13", he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Che!". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.