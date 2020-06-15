When Sushant Singh Rajput removed Rajput from his name to support Sanjay Leela Bansali, Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat'

Sanjay Leela Bansali's epic period drama film ‘Padmaavat’, which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, had to face the wrath for its controversial storyline. From Karni Sena destroying the sets and manhandling the director to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s modifications, the film sparked a lot of debates. Did you know? Sushant Singh Rajput had removed his last name - Rajput- as a form of protest.
After the Rajput organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena vandalized the sets of the film and misbehaved with filmmaker Sanajy Leela Bhansali, the late actor had dropped his surname to condemn the attack.
He had tweeted, "We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati"
Hitting back at a troll, he had tweeted, "I've not changed my surname idiot. I'm probably 10 times more Rajput than u are if you're implying courage.I'm against the cowardly action."
"Violence is not bravery . You react on a speculation because of fear. There are ways to put up your point but that requires intelligence," Sushant had added in another tweet.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
The untimely death of the versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor. 'Padmaavat' actor Deepika Padukone shared a written statement on Twitter addressing the importance of reaching out to those battling mental health issues.
