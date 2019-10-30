Jimmy Kimmel unveils a hilarious mashup video of Donald Trump's Baghdadi speech

San Francisco: Television host Jimmy Kimmel enthralled his viewers with a video mashup of former US President Barack Obama's "Bin Laden speech" with current President Donald Trumps "al-Baghdadi's speech".

The mashup presented on Monday night highlighted the different ways in which the two Presidents announced the deaths of the dreaded terrorists to the world.

While Obama took less than 10 minutes to announce the death of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011, Trump on Sunday spent 48 minutes elaborating how Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State (IS), was killed in a US raid, noted the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".