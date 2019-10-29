Trump says ISIS chief Baghdadi's top replacement also 'terminated'

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted. Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.
-AFP
