Jersey: 'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Shahid Kapoor

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who wooed the audience with her performances in movies like "Super 30" and "Batla House", will now be seen as female lead in Shahid Kapoor's "Jersey".

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie.

Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: "I'm super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in 'Jersey'. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.