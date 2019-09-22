Celeb Fashion: Mrunal Thakur reveals fashion and make-up tips

My all time favourite outfit: I love denims and sweatshirts.

My favourite outfit when travelling to my shoots: A flowing dress with white sneakers or athleisure.

My all time favourite outfit for a formal occasion: For weddings, I like wearing an Anarkali. For award functions I like wearing a body hugging gown.

For fine dining: I like wearing a knee length dress.

I like to sleep in: Pyjamas.

My favourite colours and fabrics: My favourite colours are yellow and black. And my favourite fabrics are linen and cotton.

I have a fetish for: Duppatas and Lucknowi kurtis.

The most expensive outfit/ accessory I have bought: The most expensive outfit is yet to be bought! I love spending on food and travel but I have a collection of Gucci belts.