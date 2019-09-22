Celeb Fashion: Mrunal Thakur reveals fashion and make-up tips

My all time favourite outfit: I love denims and sweatshirts.
My favourite outfit when travelling to my shoots: A flowing dress with white sneakers or athleisure.
My all time favourite outfit for a formal occasion: For weddings, I like wearing an Anarkali. For award functions I like wearing a body hugging gown.
For fine dining: I like wearing a knee length dress.
I like to sleep in: Pyjamas.
My favourite colours and fabrics: My favourite colours are yellow and black. And my favourite fabrics are linen and cotton.
I have a fetish for: Duppatas and Lucknowi kurtis.
The most expensive outfit/ accessory I have bought: The most expensive outfit is yet to be bought! I love spending on food and travel but I have a collection of Gucci belts.
According to me I look best in: I look best in an Indian outfit, I can pull off a sari very well and feel comfortable in one too.
According to me the best dressed actors and actress in the industry are: Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
I would like my man to be dressed in: A tuxedo.
My favourite brand in jeans: I love Levis and GAP, I have around 10 to 12 jeans.
I like to shop at: Lucknow. I love chikankari work, Anarkalis and kurtis.
My favourite brands in clothes are: For casuals I like Zara. In Indian I like Anamika Khanna, Raw Mango and Rimzim Dadu.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: My Lucknowi kurtis.
My travel bag always has: A jacket: or shawl (from Kashmir) as I always feel cold.
My handbag always has: A shawl, my lip balm, my keys, my pocket mirror and my lip colour.
My favourite designers: Rimzim Dadu.
My favourite perfume: DKNY Be Delicious.
My favourite brand in watches: G Shock.
My favourite brand in sunglasses: Ray Ban.
My favourite brand in shoes: Adidas, Heatwave.
My favourite brands in make-up are: Chanel, Bobbi Brown and MAC.
When doing make-up I like to highlight and conceal: I like to highlight my cheek bones and conceal my under eyes as it’s very important.
When not shooting my make-up is: I just wear a lip balm.
My favourite brands in shampoo and conditioner: L’Oreal.
My hair care routine is: Avoid heat products as and when I can. Oiling and applying Aloe Vera is part of my hair care routine.
I admire the hair of: My grandma.
My tip on dressing: One must be comfortable in whatever one wears.
Tip on make up: Less is best.
Tip on hair care: Apply Aloe Vera once a week.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)