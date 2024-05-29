Jennifer Winget Reveals Being 'Upset' After Losing The Night Manager To Sobhita Dhulipala: 'Bahut Baar Hua Hai'

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' marked his debut in the world of OTT. While the show performed exceptionally well, his chemistry with costar Shobhita Dhulapalia was widely talked about. However, did you know, television actress Jennifer Winget had auditioned for the role of Shobhita in the show?

In a recent interview, the actress opened up on losing the part to Shobhita in The Night Manager and said that she was disappointed when that happened but she believes in the fact that life goes on. The actress also reveals that despite her enthusiasm she could not land the role in the show. The actress said, '' Aisa bahut baar huya hai. And I loved the original show. I had auditioned for Shobhita's role and the show had Aditya Roy Kapur! But it’s okay.''

The actress further sheds lights on disappointments and how does she look at them stating that she believes that whenever something does not happen for her, something even better awaits. Jennifer says, ''Of course, you feel upset and sad but life goes on and something better comes along. I truly believe it that every time something has not worked out for me, something even better has happened.''

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sony LIV's 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' opposite Karan Wahi and Reem Sameer.