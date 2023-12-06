Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan's Mother Indira Bhaduri Admitted To Hinduja Hospital Due To Heart-Related Issues

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday (December 6). She is 93. According to sources, Indira Bhaduri will undergo a pacemaker surgery soon.

A pacemaker is a medical device that is commonly used to manage and regulate abnormal heart rhythms. The most common reason for implanting a pacemaker is bradycardia, where the heart beats too slowly or has pauses, leading to symptoms such as fainting or dizziness.

On December 5, Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the screening of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies. Other members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and others were also present at the event. They even posed together for paparazzi.

In February 2020, the Bachchan family came together to celebrate the 90th birthday of Indira Bhaduri. The bash took place in Bhopal and several family pictures had surfaced on social media.