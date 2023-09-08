Jawan: SRK Showers Love On Fan Clubs Across India, Asks Them To Maintain Safety

With Jawan scripting newer success stories for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the film is witnessing mass hysteria across the globe, like never before. Beating the record previously held by SRK's last release Pathaan, the film has gone to garner ₹130 crores worldwide, following its's release on September 7.

Celebrating the release of their favourite star's film across India, dedicated SRK fan clubs across the country organised roadshows and flash mobs to celebrate the film's release.

Earlier on Friday evening, SRK took to Twitter to thank as many fan clubs as possible for the outpour of love.

Check them all out below.

The success of Jawan has surpassed all barriers and has only proven that SRK has the ability to conquer hearts at the age of 58.

Earlier during the day, the actor received glowing reviews from friends and colleagues across different film industries.

Filmmaker and friend Karan Johar hailed him as the 'Emperor'.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his desire to watch the film with his entire family. He tweeted, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! 💥 Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!

Celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli also tweeted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… 🤯🤯 Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)"

Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and Eijaz Khan, Jawan released across cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, the film features SRK in a double role playing father and son, in a vigilante thriller that promises mass entertainment.

