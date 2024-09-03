Javed Akhtar To Rohit Shetty: Bollywood Celebrities Financially Support Veteran Actress Rehana Sultan For Cardiac Surgery

Veteran actress Rehana Sultan recently underwent cardiac surgery for many years, she faced a severe financial crisis. Bollywood celebrities come out in support of her to provide financial assistance to help her with her surgery.

During these tough times, industry insiders such as Rohit Shetty, Rajan Shahi, Ramesh Taurani, Vipul Shah, Javed Akhtar, and a few others, overnight transferred money to ensure the surgery was done, as per the producer and president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, Ashoke Pandit, as he reached out to seek help for her treatment.

In addition to this Ashoke also spoke about her condition to ETimes, and said, “Rehana stays with her brother in Mumbai and the latter called to inform me that she is quite unwell and has a cardiac issue, which needed to be taken care of. They have no source of income to take care of the expenses. So, I got her admitted to a hospital in Juhu.”

He stated that she is stable now and is very emotional about all the help she has received. She played bold and young roles in the 70s and has inspired everyone with her journey. He feels that we must take care of such gems as they are part of our industry.

Rehana Sultan was ruling the silver screen with her beauty, grace, and charisma. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1970, film Dastak, and has also won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

She played a daring sex worker in Chetna, which was unusual for an actress of her day. Her famous films include Haar Jeet, Prem Parbat, and the political satire Kissa Kursi Ka. She has also appeared in a Punjabi movie Putt Jattan De (1981) with Shatrughan Sinha.

On the personal front, she married writer-director B. R. Ishara.