Haryana: Class 12 Student Mistaken For Cow Smuggler Shot Dead In Faridabad After 30 KM Chase; 5 Vigilantes Arrested |

Faridabad: A tragic incident occurred in Haryana's Faridabad, where a Class 12 student, Aryan Mishra, was allegedly chased and killed by cow vigilantes who mistakenly believed him to be a cattle smuggler. The incident took place on August 23 and five members of a cow vigilante group have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The accused, identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh and Saurabh, pursued Aryan and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, over a 30-kilometre stretch near Gadhpuri on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, according to an India Today report.

Vigilantes Had Tip About Cow Smugglers In Their Area

The vigilantes had reportedly received information about cattle smugglers driving Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner cars, which led them to search for the alleged suspects. Upon spotting a Duster car at Patel Chowk, they assumed it belonged to the smugglers and attempted to stop it. However, the driver, Harshit, did not stop the vehicle. The group of friends feared that they were being chased due to a rivalry Shanky had with others, leading them to believe that their pursuers were hired goons.

Aryan Was Hit By Bullet Near Neck

When the car did not stop, the vigilantes opened fire. Aryan, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was struck by a bullet near his neck. The car eventually came to a halt, but the vigilantes, believing the occupants might retaliate, fired again, hitting Aryan. After realizing there were two women in the car and recognising their mistake, the vigilantes fled the scene.

Aryan was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day. The weapon used in the attack was found to be illegal and the arrested individuals are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.